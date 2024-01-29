Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Insider Transactions at Plains All American Pipeline

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.60. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 79.85%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.