Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,055 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $251.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

