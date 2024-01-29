Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.94 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

