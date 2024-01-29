Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $233.00 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $242.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.86.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

