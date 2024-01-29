Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 3,700 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,079.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,236,000 after acquiring an additional 121,940 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 110,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.1 %

GPC opened at $142.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.20.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

