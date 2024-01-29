Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 28,488 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after acquiring an additional 995,107 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Bank of America dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

