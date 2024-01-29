Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $51.59 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.