Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,007,000 after buying an additional 465,468 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after buying an additional 56,213 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 817,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,340,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,176 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.8 %

FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.76. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Fiserv Company Profile



Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

