Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $142.53 on Monday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.96 and a 200-day moving average of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

