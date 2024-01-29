Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,398 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 2.0 %

NKE stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

