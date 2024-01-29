Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $267.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $272.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.50.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

