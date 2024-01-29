Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 5,143 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $179.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.53 and a 200 day moving average of $148.14. The company has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

