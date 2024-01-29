Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 112,683 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 112,683 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 63.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,966 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 51,878 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $735,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 41.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the airline’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,245,911 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 73,965 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL opened at $15.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

