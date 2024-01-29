Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,790 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 115.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.33, for a total value of $2,623,309.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,196.36 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $617.35 and a 12-month high of $1,307.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,157.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $979.98.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

