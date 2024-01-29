Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of COF opened at $138.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.82 and its 200 day moving average is $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $139.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $411,406.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.