Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Has $1.43 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,209 shares of company stock worth $25,918,682. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG stock opened at $153.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $154.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average of $135.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

