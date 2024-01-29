West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stake Reduced by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 90.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:WST opened at $361.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.95 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

