Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the December 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 821.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $8.98 on Monday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

