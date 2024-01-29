WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. TheStreet lowered WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get WEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock opened at $207.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. WEX has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $208.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.02.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $158,395.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,845,069. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WEX by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after buying an additional 1,594,294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 3.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,840,000 after buying an additional 39,312 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.