Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 65.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.6% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $288.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,202.63, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $173.29 and a one year high of $298.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.29.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,283,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

