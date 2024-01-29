WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,114,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WPP by 3.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 789,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,008,000 after acquiring an additional 48,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WPP by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,510,000 after acquiring an additional 50,827 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WPP by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,214,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.00.

WPP stock opened at $49.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $64.07.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

