Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 478,941 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,941 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.3% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $237,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 282,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,978,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $159.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.87.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

