Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 540.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KALU stock opened at $67.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.84. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 380.25%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

