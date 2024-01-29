Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $566,000 Position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adeia by 33,450.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adeia during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Adeia during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Adeia alerts:

Adeia Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.50. Adeia Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.63 million. Adeia had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 31.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on Adeia from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADEA

Insider Buying and Selling at Adeia

In other Adeia news, insider Mark Kokes sold 20,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $203,026.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,657.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.