Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $604,000 Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALEX stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $20.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently -164.81%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALEX. JMP Securities began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

