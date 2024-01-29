Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,962,000 after purchasing an additional 179,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,344,000 after purchasing an additional 124,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,652,000 after purchasing an additional 208,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,071,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,376,000 after purchasing an additional 153,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE LTC opened at $31.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.90.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.11%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

In other LTC Properties news, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $504,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LTC Properties news, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $504,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Gruber acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $109,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,630.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Further Reading

