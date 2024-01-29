Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $673,000 in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPBD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,094,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Upbound Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens raised Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,041.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,922.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upbound Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UPBD opened at $34.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.34. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.95 and a beta of 2.00.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $979.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.46 million. Analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,057.22%.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Stories

