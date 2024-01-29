Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veris Residential by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,114,000 after acquiring an additional 312,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,860,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 8.4% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,145,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,489,000 after buying an additional 243,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 7.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,106,000 after buying an additional 131,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,261,000 after buying an additional 47,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

NYSE:VRE opened at $15.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.24. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.61%.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

