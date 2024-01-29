Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,164 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 93.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 313.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of EXPI opened at $12.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 427.00 and a beta of 2.47. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 1.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In other eXp World news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $995,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,237,858 shares in the company, valued at $37,126,064.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eXp World



eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Articles

