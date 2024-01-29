Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,543,572,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,871,000 after buying an additional 323,998 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,536,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,797,000 after buying an additional 239,750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

BCE Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BCE opened at $40.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.67%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

