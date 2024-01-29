Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in BAE Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 214,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,142.00.

BAE Systems stock opened at $60.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

