Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,761 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $76,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,832,955 shares in the company, valued at $189,475,446.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $76,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,832,955 shares in the company, valued at $189,475,446.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,828.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

CWK stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

