Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,760 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 340.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $11.75 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -195.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 38.78, a current ratio of 38.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -2,333.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,178.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

