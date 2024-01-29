Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 954 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

