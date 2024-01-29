Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,329 shares of company stock worth $1,511,860. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $77.73 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.19.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.94.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

