Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Kimberly Blackwell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,892. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kimberly Blackwell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 254,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 144,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,563.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

ZNTL stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $897.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

