Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 42,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.04 and a beta of 1.87. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.42.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

