Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $121.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.21 and a 200-day moving average of $118.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

