Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,571 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,566,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after acquiring an additional 793,605 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 12.3% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 9.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 1.1 %

COGT opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.34. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.95.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.