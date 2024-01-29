Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 555 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 85.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $43,308.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,968.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Sills sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $88,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,242 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $43,308.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,968.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,652 shares of company stock valued at $300,720. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SMP opened at $40.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.87 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

