Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Artivion were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AORT. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Artivion by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Artivion by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Artivion Stock Down 2.1 %

AORT stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $690.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.65 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion

In other Artivion news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 21,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $382,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 21,229 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $382,122.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 14,397 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $273,543.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $936,212. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Further Reading

