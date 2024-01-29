Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,648 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,515,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 14.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,177,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after buying an additional 51,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

MYE stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $693.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.31. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Myers Industries had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYE shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

