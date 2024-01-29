Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,225 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 658.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,443,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,697,000 after acquiring an additional 770,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 411.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 743,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,607,000 after purchasing an additional 729,309 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth $10,688,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAPA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $16.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Deirdre Mahlan bought 5,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 21,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $215,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,306 shares of company stock worth $492,108. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $8.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $16.77.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

