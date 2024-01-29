Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,244 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 262,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after buying an additional 42,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Midland States Bancorp

In other Midland States Bancorp news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $84,777.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,539.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Midland States Bancorp news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $61,003.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $84,777.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,539.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,428 shares of company stock valued at $192,045 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

MSBI opened at $26.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $579.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.81. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.70 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 17.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

