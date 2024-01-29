Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 5,073 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 187.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 29.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $7.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.60 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AHCO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

