Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 89.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in James River Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 218.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 839.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Price Performance

JRVR stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.20. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. James River Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JRVR. StockNews.com lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered shares of James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on JRVR

James River Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.