Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBLU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

JBLU stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

