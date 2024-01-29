Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESTA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In other Establishment Labs news, CFO Raj Denhoy acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,972.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,112 shares in the company, valued at $180,167.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Raj Denhoy purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $49,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,167.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.04 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,064,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,794,571.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $214,053. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $35.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $926.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.40). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 467.62%. The firm had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

