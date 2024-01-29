Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $115,000 Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 667.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $27.32 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGBN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Paul Saltzman bought 1,500 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,021.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Saltzman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,329.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

