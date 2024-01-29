Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $123,000 Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,596,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,036 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,146,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total value of $993,236.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,762.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $328.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.96. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.84 and a 52-week high of $365.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.60 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 19.60%. On average, analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

